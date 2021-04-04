UrduPoint.com
NTC Provides Its Platform To Facilitate PM's Initiative " AAP KA WAZIR E AZAM AAP KAY SAATH"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) for the second time provided a state of the art telecom platform to facilitate PM's initiative "AAP KA WAZIR E AZAM AAP KAY SAATH" (Your prime minister is with you) to directly talk to the people, through master number 051-9224900.

A large number of people attempted to access the number during the tele-conference of the Prime Minister through a platform provided by NTC, said a press release issued by the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) here on Sunday.

"NTC, being the only official ICT service provider of the Government of Pakistan, will continue to provide state of the art ICT/ Telecom services to the Government of Pakistan, said Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan.

NTC is one of the few government organizations which has recovered from a loss making entity to a profitable one. It has earned a profit of Rs.578 Million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19 pandemic without any allotment of funds.

In the last few years, NTC made remarkable progress in the ICT sector, expansion in exchanges @225 percent, expansion of network to new cities @50 percent all over Pakistan, Broadband growth @115 percent, Establishment of NDC in 5 months and establishment of Disaster Recover Centre (DRC).

It may be mentioned here that the NTC has also managed to complete 100 percent Annual Development Plan (ADP) during financial year 2019-20, which is a record in the public sector.

