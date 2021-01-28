NTC restores Pakistan Railways e-ticketing system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) - the official IT and Telecom service provider - has restored the entire collapsed system of Pakistan Railways

The electronic system of e-ticketing and financial and human resources of the Pakistan Railways collapsed on Tuesday, leaving 60 online reservation offices disconnected from the main servers.

"Pakistan Railways requested NTC to uplink its system of e-ticketing financial and human resources by providing the necessary infrastructure" said a news release on Thursday.

The NTC made functional the temporarily down system by providing its own infrastructure through its National Data Centre in less than 24 hoursThe Pakistan Railways administration said they had restored the online seat reservation system by using the host server of the NTC.

The IT minister and secretary appreciated the NTC for immediately fixing the issue by providing its own services. The NTC team was in continuous coordination with Pakistan Railways regarding the restoration of all services.