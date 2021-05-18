UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTC Senior Director Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

NTC senior director passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :National Telecommunication Corporations (NTC) lost its Senior Director Muhammad Umer Farooq who passed away after seven-month's battle with multiple organ dysfunction.

His Namaz-e-Janazah was offered in Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi which was attended by a large numbers of NTC and Arid University employees.

Later on, he was buried in his native village in Dera Ghazi Khan. Umer Farooq survived by his wife and three children.

NTC management expressed great sorrow and grief and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Talking to the family members, Managing Director NTC Miraj Gul said: ". Umer Farooq remained a dutiful, hardworking and honest officer throughout his career, his death is a great loss, we greatly value the services of Umer Farooq for the Corporation."\932

Related Topics

Agriculture Wife Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Family

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

23 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

23 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

23 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

23 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

25 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.