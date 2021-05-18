NTC senior director passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :National Telecommunication Corporations (NTC) lost its Senior Director Muhammad Umer Farooq who passed away after seven-month's battle with multiple organ dysfunction.

His Namaz-e-Janazah was offered in Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi which was attended by a large numbers of NTC and Arid University employees.

Later on, he was buried in his native village in Dera Ghazi Khan. Umer Farooq survived by his wife and three children.

NTC management expressed great sorrow and grief and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Talking to the family members, Managing Director NTC Miraj Gul said: ". Umer Farooq remained a dutiful, hardworking and honest officer throughout his career, his death is a great loss, we greatly value the services of Umer Farooq for the Corporation."