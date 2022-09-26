UrduPoint.com

NTC Starts To Highlight Pak Tourism Potential On Eve Of Intl Tourism Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 10:44 PM

NTC starts to highlight Pak tourism potential on eve of Intl Tourism Day

National tourism Conference (NCA) 2022 was started at PNCA Islamabad on the eve of the world tourism day's celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :National tourism Conference (NCA) 2022 was started at PNCA Islamabad on the eve of the world tourism day's celebrations.

KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) that represented the province, established a tourism Information desk at the venue to provide information to tourists about the initiatives undertaken by KP government for the uplift of tourism and to portray its culture.

According to KPCTA press release, brochures, pamphlets, and other tourism promotional materials were distributed among the visitors at its information desk.

Documentaries on provincial tourism were screened to highlight various tourist spots, culture and beautiful valleys of the province.

Awn Chaudhary, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports was the chief guest at the conference. Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab Ahmad Rana officially started the conference and welcomed the participants.

Detailed discussions were held in various sessions about the promotion of tourism in the country.

Awn Chaudhary said there are many countries in the world whose economy depends on tourism. There are many opportunities in Pakistan's tourism industry that we can take advantage of for strengthening our tourism industry.

Besides mountain ranges, tourist-friendly environment and beautiful natural scenery, he said that Gandhara civilization, religious tourism, adventure and sports tourism in addition to many opportunities exists that can benefit our country in the best way.

General Manager, Investment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Umair Khattak said that KPCTA reiterated KP Government's stance of investing more resources for the uplift of tourism in merged areas.

The Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan has directed to focus on infrastructure development and destination management in the erstwhile FATA and accordingly road, rest areas, rest houses, jeep-able tracks and parks are being constructed in merged areas, he added.

Under public private partnership mode including integrated tourism zones at Ganool, Mankiyal, Thandiani and Madaglasht, he said that master planning of tourist destinations in the form of destination management and tourist management plans was yet another key aspect of tourism initiatives of the government.

In the conference, various stakeholders had detailed discussion about the destruction of tourist places after the floods and their recovery.

The participants said the hotels and other buildings built on the banks of the river have seen floods even twelve years ago. Therefore, in the future, instead of riverside constructions, infrastructure should be built keeping in mind the beauty of the tourist places and under a complete plan as per eco-tourism guidelines so that the loss of people and their property can be minimized and the beauty of these places is also kept intact.

A painting and photo exhibition was also organized for children and youth that was inaugurated by Advisor for Tourism and Sports Awan Chaudhry at the beginning of the conference.

The conference was very fruitfull for the participants and hoped that it would be beneficial for the future of the country.

KPCTA also represented its culture through stall specially designed for world tourism day event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports FATA Road Riverside Event Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess ..

EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess Visa Policy for Russia Post-Mo ..

1 minute ago
 Transgenders part of society, should be given full ..

Transgenders part of society, should be given full rights: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir ..

1 minute ago
 White House Says Will Host Macron for First State ..

White House Says Will Host Macron for First State Visit to US Under Biden Admini ..

1 minute ago
 Police constable martyred in an attack on MPA Agha ..

Police constable martyred in an attack on MPA Aghaz Khan's house

1 minute ago
 Municipal Commissioner visits mosques, Imambargah, ..

Municipal Commissioner visits mosques, Imambargah, seminaries to check cleanline ..

4 minutes ago
 Macron Respects Italian People's Choice of Rightis ..

Macron Respects Italian People's Choice of Rightist Coalition in Parliamentary E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.