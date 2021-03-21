UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTC To Ensure Safe, Secure Virtual Meetings In COVID-19 Scare: MD

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

NTC to ensure safe, secure virtual meetings in COVID-19 scare: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Since the third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) is considered the most lethal, the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) has started providing safe and secure services to ensure conducting virtual meetings.

Taking precautionary measures, the government is mulling to restart virtual meetings of important nature including NCOC, ECC, Federal Cabinet etc. It is also being considered to organize online parliamentary bodies` meetings of different ministries.

Talking to the APP, NTC Managing Director Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan said the NTC would continue to provide safe and secure services to the government without any interruption in the current third wave of COVID-19. "Like previous practice (in corona crisis), NTC will continue to provide its services," he maintained.

The NTC, he said, during COVID-19 pandemic first and second waves, has proactively provided Data Hosting platform and Video Conference System to the federal government for conducting PM office, Cabinet, ECC and NCOC meetings in a secure environment.

The MD said that, NTC was probably one of the few federal government 's organizations which has recovered from a loss making entity to a profitable, as it has earned a record profit of Rs578 million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19 pandemic without any allotment of funds/resources from the government.

In order to facilitate PM's initiative "AAP KA WAZIRE AZAM AAP KAY SAATH" to directly talk to the people, the NTC has provided a telecom platform through master number 051-9210809.

\778

Related Topics

Rashid Khan From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

35 minutes ago

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 death ..

36 minutes ago

DAFZA celebrates its Silver Jubilee year, announce ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

1 hour ago

Over 200 projects compete for Sharjah Internationa ..

1 hour ago

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.