NTC,PITB Sign Agreement For Provision Of 400 Mbps Internet Speed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed an agreement for provision of Internet Bandwidth (400Mbps) CIR (Committed Information Rate) Circuit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Friday signed an agreement for provision of internet Bandwidth (400Mbps) CIR (Committed Information Rate) Circuit.

NTC General Manager M Sagheer Mehdi and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor witnessed the signing ceremony held at the Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park here while NTC Divisional Engineer Muzammal Hameed and PITB DG Faisal Yousaf signed the agreement.

The NTC GM declared the agreement as a practical example of mutual cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments in the telecom services.

He hoped that the both departments would play their role in supply of services in the E-governance and IT as well as telecom sectors.

He said the NTC had recently installed a modern Optical Fibre Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) which met the international standard.

" This agreement is an example of trust of the Punjab government and other institutions in the network and services of the NTC," he said.

NTC Director Amjad Ikram Khan, Divisional Engineer Rizwan Bin Rafique and Ayaz Noor were also present.

