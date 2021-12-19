UrduPoint.com

NTDC Accelerates Construction Work Of Grid Stations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

NTDC accelerates construction work of grid stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously.

In order to check the progress of the 500 kV substation Faisalabad West and 220 kV Lalian grid station, the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Manzoor Ahmad visited both sites of grid stations on Sunday, said a press release.

During the visit MD NTDC was apprised that overall 80 percent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West Grid Station and around 60 percent work on 220 kV Lalian Grid Station near Chiniot has been completed so far.

The MD NTDC inspected and had detailed coordination meeting with NTDC team and Contractors of both the projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work through close collaboration to meet the stringent timelines.

Engr. Manzoor Ahmad said that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West is being constructed with the cost of Rs. 9379 million spread over 90 acres of land.

Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA will be installed at the Grid Station.

Construction work on 40 km associated 220 kV transmission line is also underway. It is pertinent to note that two 500kV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed and energized.

However, 220 kV grid station Lalian is being constructed with a cost of Rs 360.77 million.

The MD NTDC directed to complete 220 kV Lalian Grid Station before coming summers.

The projects will strengthen transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO and will help to address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.

The completion of the project will facilitate and help to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Later, MD NTDC Engineer Manzoor Ahmad planted trees at both sites. Senior officers alongwith NTDC, NESPAK and contractors were also present during the visit of grid stations.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Visit Chiniot Progress Agri Lalian Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

36 minutes ago
 17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day ..

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveri ..

UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

51 minutes ago
 Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavili ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.