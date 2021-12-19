UrduPoint.com

NTDC Accelerates Construction Work Of Grid Stations Countrywide

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

NTDC accelerates construction work of Grid Stations countrywide

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 19 (APP) ::State-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) was expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously.

In order to check the progress of the 500 KV substation Faisalabad West and 220 KV Lalian grid station, the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Manzoor Ahmad visited both sites of grid stations on Sunday, media wing of NTDC said in a statement issued late Sunday.

During the visit MD NTDC was apprised that overall 80 percent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West Grid Station and around 60 percent work on 220 KV Lalian Grid Station near Chiniot has been completed so far. MD NTDC inspected and had detailed coordination meeting with NTDC team and Contractors of both the projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work through close collaboration to meet the stringent time-lines.

Engr. Manzoor Ahmad said"500 KV grid station Faisalabad West is being constructed with the cost of Rs.

9379 million spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA will be installed at the Grid Station. Construction work on 40 km associated 220 KV transmission line is also underway." It is pertinent to note that two 500KV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed and energized. However, 220 KV grid station Lalian is being constructed with a cost of Rs 360.77 million. MD NTDC directed to complete 220 KV Lalian Grid Station before coming summers.

The projects will strengthen transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO and will help to address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region. The completion of the project will facilitate and help to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Later, MD NTDC Engineer Manzoor Ahmad planted trees at both sites. Senior officers alongwith NTDC, NESPAK and contractors were also present during the visit of grid stations.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Visit Chiniot Progress Agri Lalian Sunday Media Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

6 minutes ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

21 minutes ago
 Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass ..

Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass AED3 billion in value in 2020 ..

21 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution is independent a ..

National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Pri ..

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign ..

AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign agreement for tourism and mar ..

36 minutes ago
 WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.