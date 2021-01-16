NTDC announces 2-Day schedule of annual maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station from Jan 18

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 16 (APP):The State-controlled National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) announced on Saturday the two-day Partial Load Management schedule that will be carried out in Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala and other areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on January 18 & 19, 2021, it was officially said A spokesman of the NTDC said in a statement released to the media on Saturday that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on 18 & 19 January, this year.

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO – Islamabad Electronic Supply Company, he added.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman. However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.