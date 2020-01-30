NTDC announces schedule of annual Maintenance Work of Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station

The annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Friday , it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : The annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Friday , it was officially announced.

"Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV & 66 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO if deemed necessary", a spokesman of the state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) said in a statement released to the media on Thursday.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshahan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman.

The spokesman further stated that industries like Best Way Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement and Dandot Cement Industries might also face load shedding during the same hours.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation in order to complete maintenance work timely.