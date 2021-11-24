NTDC begins construction of 113 Km long 500 KV transmission line

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (Ltd) (NTDC) has started construction of 113 km long 500 kV double circuit quad bundle Transmission Line from Nokkhar grid station Gujranwala to Lahore North Grid Station, which will be subsequently connected with HVDC Converter Station, Lahore for dispersal of power.

While addressing the ground breaking ceremony, held near Gujranwala, MD NTDC Engr. Manzoor Ahmad said that the project would facilitate the dispersal of power from +660 kV bipolar convertor station Lahore by Connecting the two 500 kV circuits of HVAC transmission lines with the National Grid, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Project would also help in dispersal of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project with National Grid.

He said that the transmission line project would be completed with the cost of Rs 8,305 million. The project would help in improvement of voltage profile and power supply system of LESCO & GEPCO areas.

It would help in reducing the forced load shedding in the areas of Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Muridky, Kamoki, Sheikhupura & Gujranwala.

In addition to improve the reliability & stability of NTDC, LESCO & GEPCO Networks, the project would cater for the growing electricity demand of consumers of aforementioned areas.

He said that the project would also support the govt`s plan for rural electrification programme in terms of village electrification. The project would also help to meet the demand of agri, industrial and commercial consumers which would increase income generation and job opportunities of the relevant areas.

Engr. Manzoor Ahmad said that NTDC was ambitiously working on different projects of transmission lines and grid stations across the country and construction work was being completed on fast track.

Vice President CET Ms Zhang Lei, Senior officers of NTDC, NESPAK and Chinese construction company CET were also present during the ground breaking ceremony.