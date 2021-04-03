NTDC begins construction work on HVDC Convertor Station Nowshera

While achieving yet another milestone, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Saturday started construction work on HVDC Convertor Station for CASA-1000 Power Project at Azakhel Bala (Nowshera)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :While achieving yet another milestone, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Saturday started construction work on HVDC Convertor Station for CASA-1000 Power Project at Azakhel Bala (Nowshera).

A signing ceremony was held at the site, wherein the project was taken over by the EPC contractor M/s. ABB/Cobra (Joint Venture) to start site construction activities, said a press release.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of Power Division, CASA-1000 Secretariat team, consultant, Contractor and NTDC CASA -1000 team.

It is worth mentioning that under CASA-1000 Power Project, 1300MW clean power will be transmitted from Tajikistan to Pakistan during summer season.

It will be helpful to maintain the required voltage level and to meet the increasing load demand of the country, for the purpose 1270 km long transmission is also under construction.

Whereas, NTDC is constructing 113 km long HVDC transmission line from Torkham border to Nowshera Converter Station. The transmission line will be completed by 2023.

The NTDC Spokesman said that as per the contractual completion period, the HVDC Converter Station Project will be completed by 2024. Both the projects, the transmission line and converter station will be completed with the cost of US $ 205 million.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan appreciated the efforts of NTDC CASA-1000 team for actively pursuing the project with full zeal and enthusiasm.