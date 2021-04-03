UrduPoint.com
NTDC Begins Construction Work On HVDC Convertor Station Nowshera Under CASA-1000 Project

Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:38 PM

NTDC begins Construction Work on HVDC Convertor Station Nowshera under CASA-1000 Project

The State-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Saturday started construction work on HVDC Convertor Station for CASA-1000 Power Project at Azakhel Bala Nowshera in KPK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) , :The State-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Saturday started construction work on HVDC Convertor Station for CASA-1000 Power Project at Azakhel Bala Nowshera in KPK.

The execution of the construction work on the project was followed by signing ceremony hosted at the site, wherein the project was taken over by the EPC contractor to start site construction activities, a NTDC spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of Power Division, CASA-1000 Secretariat team, consultant, Contractor and NTDC CASA -1000 team.

It is worth mentioning that under CASA-1000 Power Project, 1300MW clean power will be transmitted from Tajikistan to Pakistan during summer season and will be helpful to maintain the required voltage level and to meet the increasing load demand of the country, for the purpose 1270 km long transmission is also under construction.

Whereas, NTDC is constructing 113 km long HVDC transmission line from Torkham border to Nowshera Converter Station. The transmission line will be completed by 2023.

The NTDC spokesperson said as per the contractual completion period, the HVDC Converter Station Project would be completed by 2024. Both the projects, the transmission line and converter station would be completed with the cost of US $ 205 million.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, has, meanwhile appreciated the efforts of NTDC CASA-1000 team for actively pursuing the project withfull zeal and enthusiasm.

More Stories From Pakistan

