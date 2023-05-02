UrduPoint.com

NTDC Board Chairman Visits TSG Training Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:15 PM

NTDC Board Chairman visits TSG Training Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) board of Directors, Chairman Naveed Ismail has appreciated the NTDC management for setting up a state-of-the art training center here at TSG New Kot Lakpat center.

He added, "This would be a significant step towards advancing the skills and knowledge of the company's workforce." Addressing a meeting during his visit to TSG Center on Tuesday, he said that increasing demand for electricity required the cooperation of skilled and well-informed professionals who could keep up with emerging technologies in the power sector, and for this reason, the training center needed to be aligned with international standards and made it an advanced institute of excellence.

Engr. Ismail told the participants that he would always support an enhancement in budget for training & development and the BoD had already advised to at least double the T&D budget.

He also emphasized on the recognition of NTDC in the sports arena and advised that the company should establish its own identity/setup for sports related activities.

On this occasion, NTDC Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan highlighted the efforts that had been made over the years to establish a state-of-the- art TSG Training Center. He briefed the Chairman on the progress made over the last two years and pledged to continue efforts towards the achievement of the vision of Chairman BoD NTDC.

During the visit, Chairman BOD also laid the foundation stone of a mosque in the TSG Training center and visited the Model Grid, Operation Training Simulator Room, Protection Relay Room and Simulator classroom. He also witnessed the demonstration of a live line washing activity on an energized transmission line.

DMD (P&D) NTDC, Company Secretary, GMs, Chief Engineers, Managers, CFO and senior officers of NTDC were also present.

