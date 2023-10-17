NTDC BoDs summoned for non-implementation of Senate’s body recommendations

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday summoned Board of Directors (BoDs) National Transmission and Despatched Company (NTDC) in the next meeting to explain its position about non-implementation of the committee’s recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday summoned board of Directors (BoDs) National Transmission and Despatched Company (NTDC) in the next meeting to explain its position about non-implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the chair, unanimously decided that members BODs breached the privilege of the committee and sent the matter to the Chairman Senate for referring to Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

The committee members were of the views that derogatory language had been used by the members of BoD.

At the outset of the meeting, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi appreciated the role of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for recovering Rs 25 billion during electricity theft and recovery drive.

He also raised the issue of increased load shedding even after 100 per cent recovery from the district Tangi.

The power division apprised that tomorrow the Mardan Model for “zero theft zero load shedding” was being inaugurated and invited the members of the committee to attend and take briefing on it.

Senator Tangi suggested the power division to hold meetings with the local Police and the judiciary for a strengthening collaboration in this regard.

While taking briefing by MD, NESPAK on ADB project ACSR Bunting Conductor LoT -II A, the chairman committee raised objection and said that in the previous meeting, the committee recommended to share the entire correspondence of the project with NTDC & ADB.

The committee was apprised that all files/record of EDB had been burnt in a fire incident took place in September 2017.

The committee expressed dismay and recommended the power division to constitute a Ministerial Committee and appoint an officer not less than Deputy Secretary level for further investigation of the project.

The committee also recommended NESPAK to re-evaluate the tender process of ACSR Bunting Conductor and bring clarity within 2 weeks.

The matter of implementation of committee’s recommendation to produce the recording of the Procurement Committee, NTDC in the case of mis-procurement of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad, the ministry informed that the audio-recording of the Procurement Committee meeting could not be obtained as Chairman, Board NTDC has resigned and BoDs Members had advised Company Secretary to take legal opinion.

The meeting was attended by senators Fida Muhammad, Dilawar Khan, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Bahramanad Khan Tangi and officials from the concerned departments.