NTDC body to probe cause of system breakdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Managing Director Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the cause of NTDC transmission breakdown latelast night, according to company's spokesman here Sunday.

NTDC General Manager (GSO) Malik Javed would be convenor of the committee, while GM (Technical) Abbas Memon, Chief Engineer (Protection and Control) Aatif Mujeeb Usmani and Chief Engineer (Network Operation) Sajjad Ahmed would be its members, he added.