UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Body To Probe Cause Of System Breakdown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

NTDC body to probe cause of system breakdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Managing Director Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the cause of NTDC transmission breakdown latelast night, according to company's spokesman here Sunday.

NTDC General Manager (GSO) Malik Javed would be convenor of the committee, while GM (Technical) Abbas Memon, Chief Engineer (Protection and Control) Aatif Mujeeb Usmani and Chief Engineer (Network Operation) Sajjad Ahmed would be its members, he added.

Related Topics

Company Sunday General Motors

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

14 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.