NTDC carries out improvement schemes to over system constraints in FY2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Transmission Desptach Company (NTDC) carried out various improvement schemes during FY2018-19 to overcome constraints in its transmission networks.

The NTDC spokesman told that the schemes included rehabilitations/augmentation at 500KV Port Qasim transmission line to 500 kV NKI grid station and Jamshoro circuits for evacuation of maximum power from Port Qasim Power Plant, energization of 220kV Chakdara grid station.

Augmentation of Transformer at 220 KV T.T Singh Grid Station (1x250 MVA) was completed in January and 220KV D.I Khan Grid Station was energized in February 2019.

The spokesman further said that the Augmentation of Transformers at 220 KV Ludewala Grid Station (3x250 MVA) and Augmentation of Transformers at 220 KV Vehari Grid Station (3x250 MVA) was carried out during March 2019. 220KV Nowshehra grid station, Extension Works / Addition of 750 MVA at 500 KV Rawat Grid Station and Augmentation of Transformer at 220 KV Samundri Road Grid Station (1x250 MVA) were completed during April 2019.

Augmentation work of Transformers at 500 KV Gatti Grid Station (3x200 MVA) was also completed in May 2019. All these projects have helped power system enhancement for smooth supply to end consumers, he added.

