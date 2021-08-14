UrduPoint.com

NTDC Celebrated Independence Day Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:41 PM

NTDC celebrated Independence Day across country

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Saturday celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) : National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Saturday celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country.

A graceful ceremony was held at New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal. Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad, chief guest hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem, media wing of the organization said.

Addressing the ceremony, Engr. Azaz Ahmad expressed importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguard it.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity, honesty and dedication to regain national development of the country.

He also planted a tree at the grid station in compliance with Prime Minister Imran Khan`s campaign "Clean and Green Pakistan.

NTDC also celebrated Independence Day at grid stations in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and other parts of the country.

Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Safdar Ali, NTDC General Managers, Chief Engineers, officers, employees and their children were also present during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Company Hyderabad Independence Media

Recent Stories

Putin Orders to Posthumously Award Russian Militar ..

Putin Orders to Posthumously Award Russian Military Killed in Be-200 Plane Crash ..

6 minutes ago
 Muzaffarabad Tigers qualify for KPL final

Muzaffarabad Tigers qualify for KPL final

6 minutes ago
 National flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan A ..

National flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan Academy of Letters

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independen ..

Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independence Day with prisoners

39 minutes ago
 BBC Correspondent to Have Visa Extended When Russi ..

BBC Correspondent to Have Visa Extended When Russian Journalist Gets UK Visa - Z ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh R ..

Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh Rasheed

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.