NTDC celebrated Independence Day across country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) : National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Saturday celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country.

A graceful ceremony was held at New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal. Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad, chief guest hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem, media wing of the organization said.

Addressing the ceremony, Engr. Azaz Ahmad expressed importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguard it.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity, honesty and dedication to regain national development of the country.

He also planted a tree at the grid station in compliance with Prime Minister Imran Khan`s campaign "Clean and Green Pakistan.

NTDC also celebrated Independence Day at grid stations in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and other parts of the country.

Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Safdar Ali, NTDC General Managers, Chief Engineers, officers, employees and their children were also present during the ceremony.