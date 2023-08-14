NTDC celebrates 76th Independence Day with traditional zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The main flag hoisting ceremony took place at the TSG Training Centre here at New Kot Lakhpat on Monday. The Company's Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as chief guest unfurled the national flag in a solemn ceremony. Salutes were also presented by the security guards of NTDC as a mark of respect.

In his address, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of working hard for the development and prosperity of the nation, recognizing the immense value of the country 'we call home'.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed his pride in the dedicated efforts of every officer and staff member of NTDC who work day and night with the spirit of serving the nation. He highlighted the significant role NTDC is playing in the development of the country. During the previous fiscal year, NTDC successfully completed four important transmission line projects, resulting in improved power supply and a reduction in load shedding.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue working with the same spirit to complete ongoing NTDC projects in the current year.

The Managing Director urged all NTDC officers and employees to work with integrity, passion, and dedication for the national development and the betterment of the company.

As part of the celebrations, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, cut the Independence Day cake and presented appointment letters to the children of NTDC employees (in service death quota).

In addition, students from the NTDC school and children of employees presented national songs and speeches, showcasing their patriotism and love for the country. Special prayers were offered for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the nation.

The event was attended by Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), General Managers, Chief Engineers, and NTDC officers and staff, who actively participated in the celebrations. NTDC remains committed to uphold the values of independence and contributing to the progress and development of Pakistan.