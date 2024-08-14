NTDC Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Great Enthusiasm, Traditional Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal at all NTDC grid stations across the country.
The flag hoisting ceremony took place at the TSG Training Centre, New Kot Lakhpat where chief guest, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto and Deputy Managing Director (SO) Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas and General Managers unfurled the National Flag, said a press release.
A team of NTDC Security Directorate presented salute and conducted march-past as a mark of respect.
While addressing the ceremony, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) NTDC, Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan and said that this occasion is a moment to reaffirm our pledge to continue pursuing the vision of the Father of the Nation.
He emphasized the importance of working hard for the development of our country.
General Manager (Technical) Engr. Dr. Khwaja Riffat Hassan, expressing his views, said that today we have to reaffirm to follow the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and young generation has to realize their responsibilities for the development of the country.
During the ceremony, children of NTDC employees presented national songs and speeches, showcasing their love for the country. The Chief Guest also planted a tree at TSG Training Center.
The event was largely attended by General Manager TSG Engr. Ashar Ali, General Manager Media and PR Muhammad Ibrahim, Chief Information Officer khalid Mehmood, Chief Engineers, female officers, other senior officers and staff.
