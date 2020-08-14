UrduPoint.com
NTDC Celebrates Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

NTDC celebrates Independence Day

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) celebrated 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) celebrated 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country.

A graceful ceremony was held at 220 kV grid station New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and valour, said a news release.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan hoisted the National Flag followed by the National Anthem.

Dy Managing Directors (AD&M) & (P&E), NTDC General Managers, Chief Engineers and other Senior officers, employees and their children were also present during the ceremony.

A group of kids wearing national dresses and march past by NTDC security staff fascinated the gathering.

It is pertinent to note that Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 were strictly observed during the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan expressed importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguard it. He appreciated the arrangements made for Independence Day Celebrations.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity, honesty and dedication to regain national development of the country. He said NTDC is working on mega projects like 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, Sukhi Kinari and Dasu Transmission Line project.

NTDC celebrated Independence Day at Lahore, NPCC Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Karachi.

