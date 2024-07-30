NTDC clarifies new item appeared in section of press

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) In response to the news story published on some websites, titled "Defaulter NTDC Kicked out of WAPDA House," National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesperson has clarified that this is a gross misstatement.

NTDC has been consistently paying service charges for its offices in WAPDA House at the mutually agreed rates with the WAPDA Building Circle, similar to other entities housed in WAPDA, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to WAPDA authorities, NTDC has already explained its position on this matter.