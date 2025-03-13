NTDC Commits Rs781m To Local Power Industry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), the backbone of Pakistan's power sector, has continued the initiative to promote local industry and indigenisation by placing educational orders worth approximately Rs 781 million with the domestic manufacturers.
These orders encompass transmission towers, high-accuracy energy meters, monitoring devices for autotransformers and conductors.
As part of this effort, a five member committee led by General Manager (Design and Engineering), Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, accompanied by General Manager (Asset Management) North, Engr. Muhammad Mustafa, Chief Engineer (Transmission Line Design), Engr. Shahid Shafi Sial and Chief Engineer (Material Procurement and Management) Engr. Zahid Iqbal visited the premises of M/s Siddique Sons in Lahore to evaluate the quality of their manufacturing processes and equipment.
This initiative builds upon NTDC's indigenisation efforts that began in 2017 during the present Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. Fiaz Ahmed Chaudhry's tenure as Managing Director.
Subsequent managing directors and board of directors have continued to support this cause.
Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas approved the award of Educational Order to local manufacturers of Energy Meters. With the execution of this order, local industry will have sufficient capability of manufacture Energy Meters of 0.2s class accuracy for the first time in Pakistan.
Educational orders are issued, pursuant to SRO 827 issued by the Ministry of Commerce, to encourage new entrants who otherwise do not fulfill the regular bidding qualification criteria. This strategic approach has resulted in contracts worth billions of rupees being awarded to local industries, helping to save precious foreign exchange while ensuring timely delivery of crucial project material and better after-sale services. Several firms, including manufacturers of transformers and high-voltage transmission towers, have already been registered under this initiative, with more companies presently under consideration.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to introduce modern courses for health professionals: Health minister2 minutes ago
-
Preventing misinformation vital to protect democratic values: PA Speaker2 minutes ago
-
Mastermind behind sales tax fraud worth Rs4.2 billion held2 minutes ago
-
Governor praises Forces for foiling attack in Tank2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on forest fire prevention measures2 minutes ago
-
NTDC commits Rs781m to local power industry2 minutes ago
-
Panda Bonds: a game changer for financing Pakistan’s green energy shift2 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin cracks down on price gouging during Ramzan12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam appreciates security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation12 minutes ago
-
CTO holds orderly room to address officials’ concerns12 minutes ago
-
Punjab ensures transparency in medical universities' financial affairs: Minister Salman12 minutes ago
-
DUHS organizes rallies in solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan22 minutes ago