NTDC Complete Necessary Work On 450 MVA Power Transformer At Rawat Grid Station

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:29 PM

NTDC complete necessary work on 450 MVA power transformer at Rawat Grid station

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has ended the ongoing load-management in areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal after completing necessary work on 450 MVA power transformer at 500 KV Rawat grid station, one day before its scheduled timing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has ended the ongoing load-management in areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal after completing necessary work on 450 MVA power transformer at 500 KV Rawat grid station, one day before its scheduled timing.

The Spokesman of Ministry of Power Division said that the engineers and technical staff of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) completed the task before its schedule timing

More Stories From Pakistan

