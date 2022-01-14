NTDC completes 133 km 2nd Phase of 500 kV Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully completed and energized the 133 km long 2nd phase of 500 kV Neelum Jhehlum Double Circuit Transmission line and energized it successfully

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) : National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully completed and energized the 133 km long 2nd phase of 500 kV Neelum Jhehlum Double Circuit Transmission line and energized it successfully.

Now the power generated through the AJK based 969 MW Neelum Jhehlum Hydropower Project will be dispatched directly to 500 kV Nokhar (New Ghakkar) Grid Station which is closer to the load centres.

A NTDS spokesman told APP. here on Friday that the Transmission line has been completed in two phases. Phase-I is comprised of 152 km long emanating from Neelum Jhelum Power House to Domeli (near Rawat) which was completed in 2018, hence, completed 285 km of both phases.

The 969MW power from Neelum Jhelum HPP was being evacuated from it through 500kV Rawat Grid Station.

The spokesman further updated that in addition to power evacuation from Neelum Jhelum HPP, NTDC has also connected 720MW Karot HPP through looping with this Neelum Jhelum to Nokhar Transmission Line. Presently, the testing of 720MW Karot Hydropower Project is underway and after its successful commissioning, 720MW cheap energy will be added soon in the National Grid.

Resultantly, load management issues of Gujranwala, Sialkot and the surrounding districts will be overcome. Moreover, the addition of hydel power will play a key role in improving the system reliability and voltage profile at load centers. Ends/app/ahr