UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Completes 4 More 500 KV Transmission Line Circuits

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

NTDC completes 4 more 500 kV Transmission Line Circuits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :In pursuits of early completion of its projects, the National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed four more 500 kV transmission line circuits for evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country.

The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC Converter Station at Matiari, said a press release issued on Sunday.

In this regard a virtual ceremony of energization of transmission lines circuits was held at WAPDA House Lahore.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, Chief Engineers and other officers participated in the ceremony.

While elaborating the details of completed transmission line projects, the NTDC spokesman has said that two 500 kV transmission line circuits for direct connection from 1320 MW Port Qasim coal fired power plant to HVDC Matiari converter station has been energized.

While other two 500 kV transmission line circuits for looping in/out with existing 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu Circuit-I have been energized and connected with HVDC Matiari converter station at Hyderabad. Earlier, the said transmission line was feeding the grid through in/out arrangement at 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu Circuit-II.

These transmission lines shall result in connection of four more 500 kV circuits, in addition to the already commissioned four 500 kV circuits, which will further strengthen the 500 kV NTDC network at Matiari Converter Station.

This will also help and facilitate for high power testing on ±660 kV HVDC MatiariLahore transmission line starting from 1st May 2021.

The spokesman further said that for evacuation of electricity from Sindh based power plants, NTDC had planned 10 circuits/transmission lines, out of which, eight 500 kV HVAC transmission line circuits have been completed and energized.

However, the remaining two transmission line circuits will be completed subsequently. These transmission lines will evacuate power from aforementioned power plant. Consequently, this power will be transmitted to the Northern load centers of the country through ±660 kV HVDC Matiari– Lahore transmission line CPEC project.

The spokesman added that that the transmission facility will primarily be utilized to transmit power generated from indigenous Thar coal-based power generation projects with the aim to enhance the share of indigenous fuel-based generation while saving the significant amount of foreign exchange.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan appreciated the efforts of NTDC Engineers, Consultants and Contractors for completion of transmission line projects.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Electricity Exchange WAPDA Thar Company CPEC Hyderabad Matiari May Sunday From Share Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

18 minutes ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

19 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

34 minutes ago

Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 mill ..

48 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.