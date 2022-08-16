UrduPoint.com

NTDC Completes Augmentation Work 132kV Transformer At New Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) on Tuesday successfully augmented a 160MVA, 220/132kV transformer to 250MVA rating at 500 kV grid station New Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) on Tuesday successfully augmented a 160MVA, 220/132kV transformer to 250MVA rating at 500 kV grid station New Multan. The transformer was energized on Aug 15.

A spokesperson for NTDC said that the company has devised a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints to alleviate overloading on the system, especially during summers.

This augmentation of transformer will improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO.

The spokesman informed that since electricity demand surges during summers due to increased use of air conditioning loads throughout the country, the enhanced capacity of replaced transformer of 160MVA rating with 250MVA rating will reduce transmission losses and facilitate the interconnected DISCOs.

The induction of new transformer will benefit the industrial, rural and urban consumers of MEPCO, he noted.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the project team and other allied departments for early completion,he concluded.

