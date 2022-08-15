NTDC completes augmentation work of transformer at new Multan Grid Station

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) successfully augmented a 160MVA, 220/132kV transformer to 250MVA rating at 500 kV grid station New Multan and energized it on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) successfully augmented a 160MVA, 220/132kV transformer to 250MVA rating at 500 kV grid station New Multan and energized it on Monday.

The NTDC spokesman said the company had chalked out a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints to alleviate overloading on the system, especially during summers.

This augmentation of transformer would improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), he added.

The spokesman further said since electricity demand surged during summer due to increased use of air conditioning loads throughout the country, the enhanced capacity of replaced transformer of 160MVA rating with 250MVA rating would reduce transmission losses and facilitate the interconnected DISCOs.

The induction of the new transformer would benefit the industrial, rural and urban consumers of MEPCO, he maintained.

MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments for early completion of the project.