NTDC Completes Double Circuit Transmission Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:22 PM

In line with the system constraints removal plan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully completed the 220 kV Double Circuit, Twin Bundle New Kot Lakhpat Sarfraz Nagar Transmission Line IN & OUT at 220 kV Grid Station Ghazi Road Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the system constraints removal plan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully completed the 220 kV Double Circuit, Twin Bundle New Kot Lakhpat Sarfraz Nagar Transmission Line IN & OUT at 220 kV Grid Station Ghazi Road Lahore.

The 30 km long Transmission Line was successfully energized recently, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The spokesman said that the said Transmission Line had been linked with 500 kV NTDC Grid Station Lahore (South) and would evacuate Power from Balloki RLNG Power Plant and Coal fired Power Plant Sahiwal to Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) areas.

The spokesman further said that the transmission Line would strengthen NTDC and LESCO grid system alongwith reduction in overloading and improvement of voltage profile.

It would also serve as backup source for LESCO Consumers of DHA, Askari-X, Allama Iqbal Airport, Gulberg, Shalimar, Batapur, Ghazi Road and surrounding areas.

