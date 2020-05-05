NTDC completes rehab work of damaged towers

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed rehabilitation work of 8 collapsed tower and power supply to three transmission lines 220 kV Uch-Shikarpur, 220 kV Uch - Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has completed rehabilitation work of 8 collapsed tower and power supply to three transmission lines 220 kV Uch-Shikarpur, 220 kV Uch - Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi.

According to NTDC spokesperson here on Tuesday, the towers got damaged due to heavy rains and windstorm during the third week of April in the Chattar Pungi area of Balochistan.

The spokesman said that NTDC managed rehabilitation work of collapsed towers and restored power supply despite law and order situation in the area and lockdown due to COVID-19 in minimum possible time by dividing it into two parts, adding that suspension of public transport, mobilization of labour, machinery and severe weather conditions remained hurdle in completion of the said work.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan and DMD Mr Wajahat Saeed Rana thanked Law Enforcement agency/FC for providing security to labour during the rehabilitation work.

They also appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractors for their untiring efforts to complete the work within minimum possible time.