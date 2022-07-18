UrduPoint.com

NTDC Completes Rehabilitation Work Of Six Towers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NTDC completes rehabilitation work of six towers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has completed rehabilitation work of six collapsed towers of high power 500 kV Shikarpur - Dadu (Ckt-II) transmission line near Larkana in a record time.

The transmission line has been energized successfully and started power supply from South to North, said a press release.

The pylons were damaged due to heavy windstorm and torrential rains in the area on July 6, 2022. However, power supply was provided to the affected areas through alternative source to avoid load shedding during Eid holidays.

While dilating upon the details, the NTDC spokesman said that, in line with the directions of Managing Director Engr.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, NTDC team was immediately mobilized to begin rehab work.

The team along with contractors carried out rehabilitation work of effected towers day and night and even during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and completed it in record period of 11 days despite bad weather conditions.

Local police and NTDC security staff also remained alert on the site. NTDC management appreciated the efforts of Asset Management South (Hyderabad) and his team for early completion of rehabilitation work.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Weather Police Holidays Company Alert Hyderabad Larkana Shikarpur Dadu SITE July From Rains

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

2 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

1 hour ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.