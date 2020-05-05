NTDC completes rehabilitation work on 8 damaged towers

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has said that rehabilitation work on eight collapsed tower has been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :

Power supply to three transmission lines 220 kV Uch-Shikarpur, 220 kV Uch - Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi was resumed, the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the towers were damaged due to heavy rains and windstorm in third week of April in the Chattar Pungi area of Balochistan.

The spokesman said NTDC had managed the rehabilitation work of collapsed towers and restored power supply despite law and order situation in the area and lockdown due to COVID-19 in minimum possible time by dividing it into two parts.

Suspension of public transport, mobilization of labour, machinery and severe weather conditions remained hurdle to complete the said work.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan and DMD NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana thanked law enforcement agency/FC for providing security to labour during the rehabilitation work.

The MD NTDC and DMD NTDC also appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractors for their untiring efforts to complete the work within minimum possible time.