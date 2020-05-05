UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Completes Rehabilitation Work On 8 Damaged Towers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

NTDC completes rehabilitation work on 8 damaged towers

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has said that rehabilitation work on eight collapsed tower has been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has said that rehabilitation work on eight collapsed tower has been completed.

Power supply to three transmission lines 220 kV Uch-Shikarpur, 220 kV Uch - Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi was resumed, the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the towers were damaged due to heavy rains and windstorm in third week of April in the Chattar Pungi area of Balochistan.

The spokesman said NTDC had managed the rehabilitation work of collapsed towers and restored power supply despite law and order situation in the area and lockdown due to COVID-19 in minimum possible time by dividing it into two parts.

Suspension of public transport, mobilization of labour, machinery and severe weather conditions remained hurdle to complete the said work.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan and DMD NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana thanked law enforcement agency/FC for providing security to labour during the rehabilitation work.

The MD NTDC and DMD NTDC also appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractors for their untiring efforts to complete the work within minimum possible time.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Law And Order Company Chattar April Rains Labour

Recent Stories

German health minister backs football restart plan ..

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines orders top broadcaster to halt operati ..

2 minutes ago

Freight services suspended as goods train derailed ..

2 minutes ago

AAC launches operation against various petrol pump ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 191,1 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.