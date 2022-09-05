NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Monday completed the rehabilitation works of Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line, and started power supply to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), resulting electricity restoration to major parts of the Balochistan province.

The NTDC spokesman said that on the directions of the prime minister, the minister and secretary for Power Division, MD NTDC Engr Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team remained at site, day and night, to monitor the rehabilitation works of the transmission line, which is located in a difficult terrain.

However, all available resources were utilized and possible efforts were made to complete the work despite multiple challenges like no access to road, non-availability of heavy machinery, no communication service, crossing of flood water and continuous land sliding etc.

The NTDC spokesman further said that rehabilitation works on Sibbi-Quetta transmission line were also being completed on war footing.

The spokesman regretted that the flash floods had caused loss to the NTDC infrastructure as well in some areas.