UrduPoint.com

NTDC Completes Rehabilitation Works Of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta Transmission Lines

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmission lines

The National Transmission & Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) has completed the necessary rehabilitation works of Port Qasim Matiari Transmission line and Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within minimum time and re-energized both the transmission lines today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Transmission & Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) has completed the necessary rehabilitation works of Port Qasim Matiari Transmission line and Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within minimum time and re-energized both the transmission lines today.

The NTDC spokesman said that five towers of the 500 kV Port Qasim- Matiari transmission line were affected due to heavy windstorms near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district of Sindh in the first week of current month, said a press release.

The completion of rehabilitation works of said transmission line will resume evacuation of power from the 1320 MW Port Qasim Coal Fired Power Plant and 660 MW Lucky Coal Fired Power Plant to the National Grid.

While updating about the 220kV Sibbi-Quetta transmission line, the spokesman said that 10 towers of said transmission line were collapsed in Bibi Nani area of Balochistan during flash floods.

All available resources were utilized and best possible efforts were made to complete the rehabilitation works in time despite difficult terrain, access to road issues, crossing of flood water, non-availability of heavy machinery and transportation of material.

After the completion of rehabilitation work, another source of power supply has been restored to Balochistan. Pertinent to mention here that the Honorable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also had an areal view of the collapsed towers in the river during his visit of flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The spokesman said that on the direction of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir and Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial the rehabilitation works on the damaged towers of both transmission lines were started immediately by NTDC team.

Managing Director NTDC, Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan visited the Port Qasim lines site on two separate occasions and supervised progress of rehabilitation works, which continued round the clock.

MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of DMD (AD&M), GM and Chief Engineer (PD) South, officers, team specially deputed from Project Delivery Lahore, staff and the contractors for early completion of works.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Flood Water Company Visit Road Rashid Progress Jamshoro Matiari SITE Khurram Dastgir Khan From Best General Motors Port Qasim

Recent Stories

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for ..

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for T20I series

5 minutes ago
 Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffe ..

Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffer 'Mild Recession' in 2023 - F ..

7 minutes ago
 France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarant ..

France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees With Partners - Foreign Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson He ..

Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson Helping Negotiate Her Release - ..

7 minutes ago
 France to limit gas, electricity price hikes to 15 ..

France to limit gas, electricity price hikes to 15% in 2023

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.