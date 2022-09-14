NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmission lines

The National Transmission & Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) has completed the necessary rehabilitation works of Port Qasim Matiari Transmission line and Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within minimum time and re-energized both the transmission lines today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Transmission & Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) has completed the necessary rehabilitation works of Port Qasim Matiari Transmission line and Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within minimum time and re-energized both the transmission lines today.

The NTDC spokesman said that five towers of the 500 kV Port Qasim- Matiari transmission line were affected due to heavy windstorms near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district of Sindh in the first week of current month, said a press release.

The completion of rehabilitation works of said transmission line will resume evacuation of power from the 1320 MW Port Qasim Coal Fired Power Plant and 660 MW Lucky Coal Fired Power Plant to the National Grid.

While updating about the 220kV Sibbi-Quetta transmission line, the spokesman said that 10 towers of said transmission line were collapsed in Bibi Nani area of Balochistan during flash floods.

All available resources were utilized and best possible efforts were made to complete the rehabilitation works in time despite difficult terrain, access to road issues, crossing of flood water, non-availability of heavy machinery and transportation of material.

After the completion of rehabilitation work, another source of power supply has been restored to Balochistan. Pertinent to mention here that the Honorable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also had an areal view of the collapsed towers in the river during his visit of flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The spokesman said that on the direction of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir and Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial the rehabilitation works on the damaged towers of both transmission lines were started immediately by NTDC team.

Managing Director NTDC, Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan visited the Port Qasim lines site on two separate occasions and supervised progress of rehabilitation works, which continued round the clock.

MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of DMD (AD&M), GM and Chief Engineer (PD) South, officers, team specially deputed from Project Delivery Lahore, staff and the contractors for early completion of works.