UrduPoint.com

NTDC Energizes 250 MVA Auto Transformer At 220 KV Shikarpur Grid Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

NTDC energizes 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented and energized a 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented and energized a 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station.

The augmentation work will enhance the transmission capacity of the grid station to cater the growing demand of domestic, commercial and agri consumers of connected distribution companies (DISCOs), said a press release.

It is pertinent to note that NTDC has planned and initiated a phase-wise System Constraints Removal Plan throughout the country.

In the south region, constraints removal works involve augmentation / extension at 220 kV grid station Industrial-II Quetta, 220 kV Loralai grid station, 220 kV Sibbi grid station, 220 kV Rohri grid station, 220 kV Dharki grid station, 220 kV Bahawalpur grid station, 220 kV T.M. Khan Road grid station, 220 kV Hala Road grid station and 500 kV Jamshoro grid station.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan congratulated the concerned project team and appreciated their efforts on completion of yet another constraint removal project.

Related Topics

Quetta Company Road Bahawalpur Agri Shikarpur Jamshoro Loralai Hala Rohri

Recent Stories

Western tanks seen key to Ukraine battlefield brea ..

Western tanks seen key to Ukraine battlefield breakthrough

1 minute ago
 Proper plan chalked out to take his life like Salm ..

Proper plan chalked out to take his life like Salman Taseer, claims Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 South Korean Spy Agency Says Ex-North Foreign Mini ..

South Korean Spy Agency Says Ex-North Foreign Minister 'Purged' - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Trade Deficit Narrows by 21% in November, Steep ..

US Trade Deficit Narrows by 21% in November, Steepest Drop Since 2009 - Commerce ..

3 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts various cities including Islamaba ..

Earthquake jolts various cities including Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Latvia Detains Sputnik Lithuania Editor Over Alleg ..

Latvia Detains Sputnik Lithuania Editor Over Alleged Spying, Violation of Sancti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.