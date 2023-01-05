NTDC energizes 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented and energized a 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station.

The augmentation work will enhance the transmission capacity of the grid station to cater the growing demand of domestic, commercial and agri consumers of connected distribution companies (DISCOs), said a press release.

It is pertinent to note that NTDC has planned and initiated a phase-wise System Constraints Removal Plan throughout the country.

In the south region, constraints removal works involve augmentation / extension at 220 kV grid station Industrial-II Quetta, 220 kV Loralai grid station, 220 kV Sibbi grid station, 220 kV Rohri grid station, 220 kV Dharki grid station, 220 kV Bahawalpur grid station, 220 kV T.M. Khan Road grid station, 220 kV Hala Road grid station and 500 kV Jamshoro grid station.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan congratulated the concerned project team and appreciated their efforts on completion of yet another constraint removal project.