Open Menu

NTDC Energizes Another 250 MVA Autotransformer At Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:21 PM

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energised 2nd 250 MVA autotransformer at 220 kV Grid Station WAPDA Town Lahore to enhance its power transmission capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energised 2nd 250 MVA autotransformer at 220 kV Grid Station WAPDA Town Lahore to enhance its power transmission capacity.

The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the augmentation work of existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-2) with 250 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer, the NTDC spokesman told media here Thursday. The said autotransformer has been energised, he said, asserting that this work was a part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernisation Project (NTMP-1).

This capacity enhancement will boost power transmission capacity of 220kV WAPDA Town Grid Station, which will ensure reliable supply of electricity in Lahore and adjoining areas. The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas appreciated the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for early completion of this infrastructure up-gradation project before the approved shutdown period.

Related Topics

Lahore World Bank Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) WAPDA Company Media

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

51 seconds ago
 Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

4 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan