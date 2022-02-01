UrduPoint.com

NTDC Energizes Phase-1 Of 500 KV Grid Station Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 07:37 PM

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has energized phase-I of 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West two months prior to its timeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has energized phase-I of 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West two months prior to its timeline.

The efforts of NTDC for completion of this vital project supported the fulfillment of commitment of the government to provide the un-interpreted power supply to the consumers of FESCO during upcoming summers, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Manzoor Ahmad inaugurated the 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West alongwith CEO FESCO and NTDC engineers & senior officials.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony held at grid station, the Managing Director NTDC said that in line with the directions of Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Power Division and board of directors, the NTDC is focusing on upgradation of its transmission network to meet the maximum demand of power during summers and holy month of Ramadan.

He said that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West has been completed with the cost of Rs. 9379 million.

Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA have been installed at the grid station.

Allied transmission lines of said grid stations have also been completed and energized. The projects will strengthen the transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO, will help in addressing the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.

The completion of the project will facilitate and help to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO). However, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Samundari, Gojra, Jarranwala and surrounding areas will be benefited. He said that NTDC is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously and most of the transmission constraints will be removed.

MD NTDC Engineer Manzoor Ahmad appreciated the efforts of NTDC officers NESPAK, Contractor firms General Electric (GE) and NETRACON for early completion of the project

>