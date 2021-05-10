UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Enhance Power System Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

NTDC enhance power system stability

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) : May 10 (APP):National Transmission Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is completing its gigantic projects of transmission lines and grid stations on fast pace across the country and it clinched another success installing Shunt Reactors on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro Transmission Line.

According to a NTDC spokesman, "In this regard, NTDC Project Delivery team of Hyderabad has installed 3x22 MVAR Shunt reactors (make TBEA, China) on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro transmission line emanating from 500 kV Dadu Grid Station".

The shunt reactors have been completed with the cost of Rs 340 million and is energized successfully, he underlined.

The spokesman said that newly installed Shunt Reactors will help to control voltages of power system more efficiently and will enhance overall Power System Stability of NTDC Network. Thus Smooth power supply will be ensured to the consumers of Sindh through Power Distribution Company (DISCO).

Shunt Reactors are used in high voltage energy transmission systems to control the voltage during load variations.

The spokesman said that NTDC is vigorously pursuing its ongoing projects for early completion.

Recently, the company has also completed 04 more 500 kV transmission line circuits for evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country.

The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC Converter Station at Matiari. Moreover, upgradation work of 130 km long 220 kV Jamshoro - KDA Transmission Line was also completed before its deadline.

The transmission line is transmitting 450 MW additional power from National Grid to K-Electric, which is a big relief for the people of Karachi during the holy month of Ramzan. Upon completion of these projects, NTDC board of Directors has appreciated the efforts of NTDC management and its team, the spokesman said.. Ends / APP /AHR.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Electricity China Company Hyderabad Jamshoro Dadu Matiari May National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.