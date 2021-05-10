NTDC enhance power system stability

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) : May 10 (APP):National Transmission Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is completing its gigantic projects of transmission lines and grid stations on fast pace across the country and it clinched another success installing Shunt Reactors on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro Transmission Line.

According to a NTDC spokesman, "In this regard, NTDC Project Delivery team of Hyderabad has installed 3x22 MVAR Shunt reactors (make TBEA, China) on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro transmission line emanating from 500 kV Dadu Grid Station".

The shunt reactors have been completed with the cost of Rs 340 million and is energized successfully, he underlined.

The spokesman said that newly installed Shunt Reactors will help to control voltages of power system more efficiently and will enhance overall Power System Stability of NTDC Network. Thus Smooth power supply will be ensured to the consumers of Sindh through Power Distribution Company (DISCO).

Shunt Reactors are used in high voltage energy transmission systems to control the voltage during load variations.

The spokesman said that NTDC is vigorously pursuing its ongoing projects for early completion.

Recently, the company has also completed 04 more 500 kV transmission line circuits for evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country.

The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC Converter Station at Matiari. Moreover, upgradation work of 130 km long 220 kV Jamshoro - KDA Transmission Line was also completed before its deadline.

The transmission line is transmitting 450 MW additional power from National Grid to K-Electric, which is a big relief for the people of Karachi during the holy month of Ramzan. Upon completion of these projects, NTDC board of Directors has appreciated the efforts of NTDC management and its team, the spokesman said.. Ends / APP /AHR.