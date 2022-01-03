UrduPoint.com

NTDC Enhances Capacity Of 2 Grid Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

National Transmission and Despacth Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully enhanced the grid capacity of 500 kV Grid Station Rawat and 220 kV grid station WAPDA Town Lahore by augmenting its previously installed 220/132 kV Transformers of 160 MVA capacity with a new 250 MVA Transformers

The NTDC spokesman said that the projects were completed and energized successfully, said a statement issued on Monday.

Addition and replacement of transformers was planned under NTDC Constraints Removal Scheme to provide uninterrupted power supply to end consumers as per increased load demand during Summer 2022.

This would also bring improvement in voltage profile and would minimise overloading & tripping of system in respective areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO).

NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines.

The spokesman further said that besides the commissioning of transformers, NTDC also energized 3x37 MVAR 500 kV Shunt Reactors for 500 kV Rawat - Nokhar Transmission Line.

The equipment helps to avoid trippings of transmission line which occurs due to low load conditions during the winter.

The spokesman added that NTDC team was working ambitiously on transformers augmentation and addition projects across the country, which were expected to be completed before summers.

Chairman, Members BoD and MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of NTDC team for early completion of transformers installation and Shunt Reactors.

