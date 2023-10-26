Open Menu

NTDC Expedites Work On 500kV Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has expedited construction work on the 500 kV Suki Kinari transmission line to ensure its completion as per the defined target.

In spite of the harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain, all construction activities are being carried out without any significant stoppage, said a statement issued on Thursday.

In a recent development, the stringing work on the transmission line has also commenced.

The spokesperson for NTDC said that this 75-kilometer-long 500 kV double-circuit transmission line is being constructed to add 884 MW of clean and green energy to the National Grid from the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The transmission line will strengthen the NTDC transmission network and contribute to the development of industrialization in the region, creating employment opportunities and improving the socio-economic conditions of the country.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the team and stressed on meeting the project's deadline.

