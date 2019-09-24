NTDC fails to compete number of projects as per scheduled dates: NEPRA

National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) could not complete a number of projects as per their scheduled dates resulting cost over runs and uneconomic power dispersal during Fiscal year 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) could not complete a number of projects as per their scheduled dates resulting cost over runs and uneconomic power dispersal during Fiscal year 2017-18.

According to State of the Industry Report 2018 by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), NTDC while agreeing to delays in its planned projects, reported various constraints, which hindered progress on certain projects.

The transmission constraints in HESCO network have lead to generation curtailment of Wind Power Plants in the HESCO area resulting in heavy payment against Non-Project Missed Volume (NPMV).

Against the 784 MW installed capacity of wind energy, approximately 485 MW could be evacuated while 299 MW remained as "Generation Curtailment" during high wind periods.

Transmission constraints in the 500 kV network in HUBCO-Port Qasim corridor were also noted during the FY 2017-18, which led to underutilization of these power plants.

Power quality and capacity issues were also noted at Chakdara, D.I.Khan, Bannu and Nowshehra areas in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, throughout FY 2017-18. Similarly, there were overloading of transformers and congestion issues in the Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces at Lahore, Rawat, Gatti, Ludewala, Toba Tek Singh, Sammundri, Vehari, Rohri and Quetta.

NTDC has however, reported that the various improvement schemes have been carried out during FY 2018-19 to overcome constraints in its transmission networks.

These schemes included Rehabilitations/Augmentation at 500 kV Port Qasim to NKI and Jamshoro circuits to evacuate maximum power from Port Qasim Power Plant, energization of 220 kV Chakdara grid in September 2018, 220 kV D.I. Khan grid in February,2019 and 220 kV Nowshehra grid in April, 2019.

In September 2018, 500 kV transmission line interconnection with existing Hub � Jamshoro single circuit, provided evacuation of power from HUBCO power plant to National Grid.

At 500 kV level, in April 2019, augmentation of 500 kV Lahore grid and 500 kV Rawat grid relieved overloaded power transformers. Similarly, augmentation of 500 kV Tarbela grid and 500 kV Gatti grid in May 2019 also relieved overloaded power transformers.

At 220 kV level, in January-March 2019, augmentation of 220 kV Toba Tek Singh grid, 220 kV Bannu grid and 220 kV Ludewala grid relieved overloaded power transformers.

Similarly, in April 2019, augmentation of 220 kV Sammundri Faisalabad grid, 220 kV Vehari grid, 220 kV Rohri grid and 220 kV Quetta Industrial grid relieved overloaded power transformers.

Efforts have also been made to resolve the power curtailment issues from wind power plants located in Jhampir and Gharo wind clusters by replacing locally made disc insulators with imported disc insulators.