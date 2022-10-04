ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed Rs.10 million fine on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) for tripping of the 500/220kV Jamshoro Grid Station.

The tripping of Jamshoro Grid Station caused partial blackout on September 01, 2021 at 16:09 hours due to lightning on the isolator D8Q11 leading to flashover on red phase of isolator D8Q11.

The generation units of K2 (1030 MW), Hub Power (60MW), China Hub Power (600 MW) and Wind Power (310 MW) (total 2000 MWs) were affected due to the tripping. The incident caused power supply suspension to K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) areas.

The power supply to all the affected areas of K-Electric, HESCO grids, Wind IPPs other power plants was restored at 18:42 except 500 kV HUBCO-Jamshoro Ckt which was energized at 21:54 Hrs. The overall normalcy was regained within 2.

33 hours.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the incident and directed NTDC to constitute an inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

Accordingly, NTDC conducted a detailed inquiry on its own and the same was presented before the Authority by the transmission team of M&E department, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Subsequently, an explanation was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice on July 6, 2022 under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act.

However, NTDC failed to provide any response within the stipulated time period. Accordingly, ex-party proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby NTDC was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code, NEPRA Transmission Performance Rules 2005.