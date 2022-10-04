UrduPoint.com

NTDC Fined Rs 10 Mln For Jamshoro Grid Station's Tripping

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 10:20 AM

NTDC fined Rs 10 mln for Jamshoro Grid Station's tripping

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed Rs.10 million fine on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) for tripping of the 500/220kV Jamshoro Grid Station.

The tripping of Jamshoro Grid Station caused partial blackout on September 01, 2021 at 16:09 hours due to lightning on the isolator D8Q11 leading to flashover on red phase of isolator D8Q11.

The generation units of K2 (1030 MW), Hub Power (60MW), China Hub Power (600 MW) and Wind Power (310 MW) (total 2000 MWs) were affected due to the tripping. The incident caused power supply suspension to K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) areas.

The power supply to all the affected areas of K-Electric, HESCO grids, Wind IPPs other power plants was restored at 18:42 except 500 kV HUBCO-Jamshoro Ckt which was energized at 21:54 Hrs. The overall normalcy was regained within 2.

33 hours.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the incident and directed NTDC to constitute an inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

Accordingly, NTDC conducted a detailed inquiry on its own and the same was presented before the Authority by the transmission team of M&E department, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Subsequently, an explanation was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice on July 6, 2022 under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act.

However, NTDC failed to provide any response within the stipulated time period. Accordingly, ex-party proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby NTDC was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code, NEPRA Transmission Performance Rules 2005.

Related Topics

China Nepra Company Fine Hyderabad Same Jamshoro Hub July September All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

10 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.