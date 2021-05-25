UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Initiates Land Acquisition Process For Setting Up Grid Station At Mansehra

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:58 PM

NTDC initiates land acquisition process for setting up grid station at Mansehra

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has initiated land acquisition process for the construction of 765/220 kV grid station at Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has initiated land acquisition process for the construction of 765/220 kV grid station at Mansehra.

In this regard, Dasu Transmission Line Project (DTLP) NTDC team alongwith Surveyor and local Revenue officials visited the site of the Grid Station for demarcation of Land on revenue record, said a press release.

The Spokesman of NTDC said that coordinates for demarcation were successfully reflected by the Revenue team of District Mansehra, subsequently a corrigendum is being prepared by the same department under Section-IV of Land Acquisition Act-1894.

The 765/220 kV Grid Station Mansehra is part of 765 kV Dasu Transmission Line Project for Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydro Power Project Stage-I.

The power evacuation from Dasu Hydro Project includes construction of 255km long 765 kV double circuit Hexa (6) Bundle transmission line from Dasu HPP to Islamabad via Mansehra along with 765/220kV Grid Station at Mansehra and 765/500/220/132kV Grid Station at Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Mansehra Same SITE From

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

40 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Se ..

9 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken Discuss Long-Ter ..

9 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.