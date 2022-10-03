UrduPoint.com

NTDC Installs 250 MVA Transformer At 500 KV Grid Station New Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NTDC installs 250 MVA transformer at 500 kV Grid Station New Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Under the plan to enhance the transmission capacity of the system, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented 160 MVA (220/132 kV) with 250 MVA transformer at 500 kV grid station New Multan.

The NTDC spokesman said that a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints was chalked out to overcome overloading of the system, especially during summers, said a press release.

This augmentation of the transformer will improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO consumers. This is the second transformer that has been augmented at the same grid station.

The induction of new transformers will benefit the industrial, rural, and urban consumers of MEPCO. MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments for early completion of the project.

