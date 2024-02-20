NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully replaced and augmented 2nd 160 MVA Auto Transformer(T-2) with 250 MVA, 220/132 kV rating

unit at 220 kV grid station NTDC Ghakkar.

The NTDC spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday that 250 MVA, 220/132kV auto transformer was successfully energised today. This work, as part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1), has been completed under System Constraints Removal Programme which will see an enhancement in the capacity of 220 kV grid station Ghakkar.

He added that it would also help meet the increasing load demand of the GEPCO (Gujranwala Electric Power Company) region. The augmentation of new 250 MVA auto transformer would benefit the industrial, rural and urban consumers of the GEPCO region, besides increasing the system reliability.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the Project Delivery (North) team for successful completion of the project.

On the other hand, a comprehensive maintenance programme for the NTDC transmission lines and grid stations also continues at full swing. Washing, cleaning, replacement of disc insulators and other necessary activities are being carried out by respective NTDC Asset Management formations.

The MD NTDC has urged the Asset Management teams to complete the maintenance activities before Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for smooth power supply during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.