NTDC Installs 4th 250MVA Auto-transformer At 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized its fourth 250 MVA autotransformer at the 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura to enhance power transmission capacity

The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the replacement of the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-6) with a new 250 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer, said a press release.

This work was a part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1). This capacity enhancement will boost the grid station`s power transmission capabilities, which will ensure reliable supply of electricity to the region.

The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.

Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan and Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto commended the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for their efficient execution and early completion of this critical infrastructure project before the maximum allowed shutdown period.

