NTDC Installs 4th 250MVA Auto-transformer At 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized its fourth 250 MVA autotransformer at the 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura to enhance power transmission capacity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized its fourth 250 MVA autotransformer at the 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura to enhance power transmission capacity.
The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the replacement of the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-6) with a new 250 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer, said a press release.
This work was a part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1). This capacity enhancement will boost the grid station`s power transmission capabilities, which will ensure reliable supply of electricity to the region.
The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.
Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan and Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto commended the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for their efficient execution and early completion of this critical infrastructure project before the maximum allowed shutdown period.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Kisan card, farmer-friendly initiative: minister
Law minister holds meeting with bar councils' representatives
CM Bugti inaugurates project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar en ..
Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander Coast
'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare software
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference4 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker5 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court5 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Kisan card, farmer-friendly initiative: minister2 minutes ago
-
Law minister holds meeting with bar councils' representatives2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy2 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander Coast41 minutes ago
-
'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare software41 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with renowned scholar Amna Mufti41 minutes ago
-
Over 184,000 wanted criminals arrested this year so far41 minutes ago