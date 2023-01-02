UrduPoint.com

NTDC Installs Another 250 MVA Transformer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NTDC installs another 250 MVA transformer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully replaced the 2nd 160 MVA Auto Transformer with 250 MVA Auto transformer at 220 kV Vehari Grid Station, under the plan to enhance transmission capacity of the system.

The NTDC spokesman said that with the energization of transformer, the planned augmentation works both at 500 kV Grid Station Multan and 220 kV grid Station have been completed. Under the plan, Three 160 MVA Auto Transformers were replaced with 250 MVA Auto Transformers and Two Transformers of the same capacity have been replaced with 250 MVA Auto transformers at 220 kV grid station Vehari.

The NTDC spokesman said that a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints is in the implementation phase to overcome overloading of the system before summer. The augmentation of the transformers would improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO consumers.

MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments on the completion of the project.

Related Topics

Multan Company Same Vehari MEPCO

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

46 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

1 hour ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

1 hour ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.