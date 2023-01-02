NTDC installs another 250 MVA transformer at 220 kV Vehari Grid Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Under the plan to enhance the transmission capacity of the system, the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced the 2nd 160 MVA Auto Transformer with 250 MVA Auto transformer at 220 kV Vehari Grid Station.

The NTDC spokesman said that with the energization of the transformer, the planned augmentation works both at 500 kV Grid Station Multan and 220 kV grid Station have been completed, said a press release.

Under the plan, three 160 MVA auto transformers were replaced /augmented with 250 MVA auto transformers and two transformers of the same capacity have been replaced/augmented with 250 MVA auto transformers at 220 kV grid station Vehari.

The NTDC Spokesman said that a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints is in the implementation phase to overcome overloading of the system before summer.

This augmentation of the transformers will improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO consumers.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments on the completion of this project.