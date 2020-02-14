UrduPoint.com
NTDC Installs Auto Transformers At 220 KV Ghazi, 500 KV Jamshoro Grid Stations

Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

NTDC installs auto transformers at 220 kV Ghazi, 500 kV Jamshoro grid stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to cater for the increased demand of electricity during summer season, National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) is all set to overcome the system constraints on identified 500 and 220 kV grid stations across the country.

250 MVA transformer has been added in 220 kV Ghazi Grid Station, the addition will result in ending of over loading of system and will provide uninterrupted power supply to LESCO consumers with improved voltage level, said a press release issued on Friday.

NTDC has devised System Constraints Removal Plan envisaged in three phases. In its first phase, a 450 MVA transformer has been added and energized at 500 kV Jamshoro grid station in Jan 2020 to overcome overloading of the system during minimum power generation of wind power plants (WPPs).

The NTDC spokesman has said that the augmentation work on 500 kV Bhikki-New Lahore transmission line, 220 kV Ravi-Lahore transmission & 220 kV Ravi-Shalamar transmission line is also in progress which will be completed in shortest possible time.

NTDC has already managed to resolve the constraints issues successfully in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad with addition of 750 MVA transformer at 500 kV grid station Rawat which resulted in smooth power supply to IESCO consumers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Chakwal without overloading of the system.

The said grid station has become an important and major hub of power dispersal with overall capacity of 2850 MVA. Likewise, installation of 600 MVA transformer at 500 kV Gatti grid station has played a vital role in system stability and managed to reduce overloading considerably.

500 kV Gatti grid station in Faisalabad is one of the major stations of the country's transmission network with overall capacity of 2400 MVA. The grid station is also feeding LESCO and FESCO areas.

