NTDC installs Shunt Reactors on 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro Transmission Line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :National Transmission Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Project Delivery team of Hyderabad has installed 3x22 MVAR Shunt reactors (make TBEA, China) on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu- Jamshoro transmission line emanating from 500 kV Dadu Grid Station.

The shunt reactors have been energized with an estimated cost of Rs340 million, said a press release.

The spokesman said the newly installed Shunt Reactors will help to control voltages of power system more efficiently and enhance overall Power System Stability of NTDC Network.

The smooth power supply will be ensured to the consumers of Sindh through Power Distribution Company (DISCO). Shunt Reactors are used in high voltage energy transmission systems to control the voltage during load variations.

The spokesman said the NTDC is vigorously pursuing its ongoing projects for early completion. Recently, the company has also completed four more 500 kV transmission line circuits for evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country.

The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC Converter Station at Matiari. Moreover, up-gradation work of 130 km long 220 kV Jamshoro - KDA Transmission Line was also completed before its deadline.

The transmission line is transmitting 450 MW additional power from National Grid to K-Electric, which is a big relief for the people of Karachi during the holy month of Ramazan. Upon completion of these projects, the NTDC board of Directors has appreciated the efforts of NTDC management and its team.